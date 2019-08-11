Steelers wide receivers coach Darryl Drake dies at 62

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced today that wide receiver coach Darryl Drake passed away early Sunday morning. He was just 62 years old.

Drake joined the Steelers’ staff in 2018.

Darryl had such an impact on the players he coached and everyone he worked with throughout his entire career.

He was a passionate coach and had a tremendous spirit toward life, his family, his faith and the game of football.

Steelers president Art Rooney II said.