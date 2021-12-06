Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Hope For The Warriors holds official grand opening, 1-year anniversary celebration

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A military family clinic that serves post 9/11 veterans held its official grand opening and one-year anniversary celebration in Jacksonville. The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Hope For The Warriors held this special event.

The 5,300 square foot mental health clinic serves veterans, service members, and their families in lots of different ways.

“The more people that get involved and stay involved with things like mental health, and the more we talk about it, the more we break down barriers, and we normalize it,” said Ambassador for Cohen Veterans Network, Ryan Pitts.

Some of their services to the community include therapy for mental health issues like depression, anxiety, and PTSD. Since opening virtually last year, the clinic gave telehealth sessions to over 325 patients.

“Telehealth isn’t for everyone. So that’s why I’m thrilled to see the clinic open because many people still want in-person care or a hybrid approach to care,” said President and CEO of the Cohen Veterans Network, Anthony Hassan.

The clinic features different types of care like couples therapy, child family therapy, and integrated case management all to help military members and their families.

“There’s financial needs, there’s employment needs, there’s transition needs. And then if you address all of those things, then we have healthy thriving members of this community. This is the piece that was missing,” said CEO and Co-founder of Hope for the Warriors, Robin Kelleher.

In Jacksonville, there are more than 13,000 post-9/11 veterans who are eligible for care at the clinic.

There are also 44,000 active-duty services members and 39,000 military family members who are eligible as well.

Hassan explains what this official opening means to the community.

“I think the opening of the clinic is more than clinical care. It’s a symbol to this community that we care. And that this is a place that can be trusted that community room is this community’s Community Room,” said Hassan.