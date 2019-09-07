Vegetative debris roadside collection planned in Currituck County

Currituck County is planning to conduct a roadside collection of vegetative debris caused by Hurricane Dorian. At this time, the county has not scheduled an exact date and time for the collection to begin. This information will be determined after consulting with contractors and completing damage assessments.

Property owners may also take debris to the Transfer Station or one of the county’s convenience centers.

The scheduled collection will pick up vegetative debris from the right-of-way on state maintained roads only. Residents may find out if they live on a state maintained road at the following website: https://apps.ncdot.gov/SRLookup/

Only vegetative storm debris will be collected. No bagged debris or other items will be collected.

Residents who live on private roads should take storm debris to the Transfer Station or one of the county’s convenience centers.