Street paving to close lane of traffic in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Street paving work will close a lane of traffic in Jacksonville on Thursday.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area of Country Club Road, between Western Boulevard and the Hwy 17 Bypass, on Thursday.

The inbound lanes will be closed for crews to pave the roadway affected by the water line break that occurred on October 15.

The paving is scheduled to take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday, weather permitting.

A water line break caused an emergency closure of Country Club Road last week.

