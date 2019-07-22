String of tire vandalism along Cape Hatteras National Seashore mostly targeted Jeep Wranglers

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) – National Park Service Rangers have stepped up patrols at all Seashore parking lots after at least seven vehicles had their tires intentionally punctured.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore reports the incidents happened on Bodie and Hatteras islands between July 11 and July 21 and that the majority of the reports involved Jeep Wranglers.

On the afternoon of July 11, a Jeep Wrangler parked north of Rodanthe along NC-12 had four tires punctured. Around the same time that day, another Jeep Wrangler parked in the Ramp 27 parking lot had five tires punctured.

The next afternoon, a Jeep Wrangler parked just off Coquina Beach had its five tires punctured. The next case happened at the same location on July 17 and also involved a Jeep.

Sometime overnight on July 20, someone punctured all four tires on a Toyota Corolla at the Ramp 23 parking lot.

The last two reported cases were on July 21. Another Jeep Wrangler was vandalized at the Coquina Beach parking lot and three tires were punctured at the Ramp 34 parking lot.

The investigations are ongoing, with assistance from Dare County, Kill Devil Hills and Nags Head law enforcement.

The National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch (ISB) if asking visitors to report if they witnessed any unusual activity on the dates listed above.

National Park Service ISB Tip Line