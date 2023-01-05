JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A gun was found on a student at Ragsdale High School on Thursday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s office.

At 9:13 a.m., the sheriff’s office says a student set off a body scanner while walking into Ragsdale High School. School staff immediately stopped the student.

While officials were inspecting the student’s belongings, they found a handgun.

The sheriff’s office says the student then grabbed the backpack and tried to run away from campus. Deputies managed to stop the student.

The sheriff’s office later confirmed that the gun was loaded.

“This incident was brought to a successful conclusion thanks to teamwork between the staff at Ragsdale High School, the School Resource Officer, and patrol deputies from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “This incident also highlights the benefits of body scanners which were recently implemented in all Guilford County high schools.”

The school district released the following statement:

Today, at Ragsdale High School, a touchless security screener alerted staff of a weapon being brought onto campus, resulting in law enforcement confiscating a gun. The weapon was discovered as soon as the student arrived and no one was threatened or harmed. The High Point Police Department is leading an investigation, and proper school disciplinary action is being followed in accordance with the student code of conduct. GCS installed touchless security screeners at all comprehensive high schools before the start of the traditional 2022-2023 school year.

This is a developing story.