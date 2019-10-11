Students gather supplies to help Ocracoke rebuild

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT)— Hurricane Dorian left the village of Ocracoke heavily damaged and students at Beaufort County Community College are doing their part to help survivors of the storm recover.

BCCC’s service area covers Hyde County, which includes the island of Ocracoke.

While the hurricane caused limited damage to the mainland, destruction on the island forced the college to cancel trainings.

The college is currently working with students enrolled through Career & College Promise to minimize disruptions to their education.

As part of the recovery effort, the Student Government Association at BCCC is gathering supplies to help with relief.

The campaign is called “Tubs of Love” with black storage containers placed centrally in all of the classroom buildings on campus (Buildings 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12).

Donations will be accepted through mid-November.

Donations will go directly to the Hyde County government. Students are requesting the following items: