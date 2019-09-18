Students in Pitt County celebrate world water monitoring day

It’s world water monitoring day and students from Wellcome Middle School participated in some community events.

River Park North in Greenville helped the community celebrate by hosting an event with presentations and water testing at their Science and Nature Center.

The event was in conjunction with EarthEcho water challenge ambassadors, the Love A Sea Turtle program and Pitt County school students.

Among some of the guest speakers was Mayor PJ Connelly who emphasized the work students are conducting to help create positive change in our environment.

Zackery Rago, who is featured in Netflix’s documentary Chasing Coral was also in Greenville participating in the community work students are doing.

“Everything from you know limiting plastic pollution to doing some water quality testing there’s a huge variety in ways that we can spin it onto the environment and all these young people have different sides of the story that they’re interested in and attacking it from so many different angles,” he says.

The sixty students gathered to listen in on a Skype interview with the founder of EarthEcho international, Phillippe Cousteau Jr.

Afterward, they headed outdoors to conduct water testing.

Greyson Graham is an EarthEcho youth leadership council member and he says they really want to let people know about the impacts the local community has by being so close to the Tar River.

These students involved in these programs have goals to help educate others on these environmental issues.

Braden McPhillips is one of the EarthEcho water challenge ambassadors.

“I slowly developed my involvement and my passion for the environment I was like I have to do something, I have to figure out how to help the environment and one good way to do that is by educating our future and educating the teens behind us,” says McPhillips.

If you would like to get involved in helping the environment Love A Sea Turtle, holds summer camps every year and you can find more information here.