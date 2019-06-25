Students participate in summer STEM and visual arts camp

Students in Onslow County are heading back to the classroom this summer to continue learning.

More than 150 students are participating in Camp Invention and CogniCon this week in Jacksonville.

Students at Northside Elementary School are taking part in Camp Invention, a STEM-related program that helps kids learn about science, technology, engineering, and math.

Participants are tasked to build their own robot and learning how to own their farming business.

This year’s theme is Supercharged. It is encouraging kids to be confident in their ideas and explore their ability to innovate.

“I’m more into like the science and robotics and stuff like that,” said Dylan Crozier, a participant at Camp Invention.

At Northside High School, CogniCon is a vocational learning program teaching students about visual, musical, digital and culinary arts.

Express Yourself is this year’s theme empowering students to voice their ideas through the arts.

“They are also working cooperatively. They are becoming leaders within their group,” said Shannon Allen, a CogniCon camp instructor.