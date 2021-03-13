Study finds thousands of students take on extra jobs to help pay bills during COVID-19

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — COVID-19’s impacts on the ability of students to properly learn stretch further than the online classes, according to a new study.

Roughly three million students have not logged into or have dropped out of school since the beginning of the pandemic.

Bellwether Education found that, for some of these students, it is because they have taken on full-time jobs to help pay for the stacks of bills that have piled up.

Carlos Cuetos is among those who took on extra jobs to help his mother, sister, and brother.

The Thomasville High School senior went into his final year juggling a full-time job and his workload at school.

He explained that his mother lost her job for several months at the beginning of the pandemic. As a way to help her pay the bills, and keep a roof of their heads, he took on extra work.

“My mom is really working hard to keep us here, but she can’t do that alone,” he said.

Carlos, who had plans to graduate early, noticed that his grades began to slip as he juggled the massive amount on his plate.

“I would do my school work, as much as I could, before I’d go into work. Then, I’d work five in the evening until five in the morning,” Carlos described of his time at one of the fast-food locations he worked. “When you’re getting off work you’re tired, and you’re not really thinking about school and all of that.”

Carlos managed to graduate early, as expected. His plans now are to find a more stable full-time job to continue to help his family pay the bills.

He also wants other classmates of his, who might be going through a similar situation, to know they are not alone.

“It would feel better to know that they’re not the only one who goes through struggles like this. You’re not alone in this situation,” he said.