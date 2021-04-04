Sturgeon City brush fire damages portion of boardwalk

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services responded to a brush fire Saturday that damaged a part of a boardwalk at the Sturgeon City Environmental Education Center.

Around 2:45 p.m. crews were called to Sturgeon City, 50 Court Street, to a reported brush fire. When they arrived, a large portion of the wetlands was on fire. According to the Jacksonville Public Safety Facebook page, part of the boardwalk was damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

