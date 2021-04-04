Sturgeon City brush fire damages portion of boardwalk

News

by: WNCT Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: Jacksonville Public Safety Facebook page

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services responded to a brush fire Saturday that damaged a part of a boardwalk at the Sturgeon City Environmental Education Center.

Around 2:45 p.m. crews were called to Sturgeon City, 50 Court Street, to a reported brush fire. When they arrived, a large portion of the wetlands was on fire. According to the Jacksonville Public Safety Facebook page, part of the boardwalk was damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with WNCT for the latest updates.

