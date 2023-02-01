WILMINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Natalie Carraway, of Wilmington, said she would win the top prize in the Hot 5’s game. On Friday, her prediction came true when she won $200,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I kept saying I was going to win the $200,000,” she said. “I was adamant about it.”

Carraway, 46, bought her winning ticket from the Circle K on Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington. She celebrated the win with her daughter in the store.

“I just looked at her and started jumping up and down,” she said. “And then I just started crying.”

Carraway said she knows the store manager since she lives close by.

“He told me he wouldn’t have wanted it to happen to anyone else,” she said.

Carraway stopped by lottery headquarters Monday to claim her prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $142,501.

“This couldn’t have come at a better time,” Carraway said. “It is such a blessing.”

She said she will use her winnings to pay some bills, do some home renovations and buy a car.