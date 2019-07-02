Summer meals program available July 15

A summer meals program is making sure kids are continuing to get their proper nutrition.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering their Summer Meals program for kids across the nation.

Beginning July 15, kids under 18 can enjoy a free meal at specific locations.

The program is offered in low-income areas during the summer months when school is not in session.

In Onslow County, lunch will be provided to kids from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The program is available until August 1.

Click here for a list of participating schools.