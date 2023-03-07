RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Department of Military Veteran’s Affairs is hosting their “2023 Women Milvets Summit.”

It is a chance for women in the military, as well as veterans, to learn all about VA Healthcare’s other resources.

Women account for two million of the nation’s veterans and the NCDMVA wants to make sure they have access to the resources they need.

Gov. Roy Cooper was also in attendance. He talked about the importance of women in the military, as well as, about how important it is to make sure veterans have access to the resources they need.

“Women have been right there in the action risking their lives for service to our county and because of our women veterans over the years our country is safer, our military is better,” said Cooper.

The secretary of the NCDMVA says women are the fastest growing demographic to serve in the military and enroll in the VA healthcare system.