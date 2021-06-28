Supply issues lead to fireworks shortages in the East

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One exciting piece of the Fourth of July holiday could be missing from celebrations this year.

“Fireworks say hey, I’m just going to let it all out for a minute,” said Thomas Singleton.

Americans are ready to ring in the Fourth, with a bang, especially after a year of COVID.

“You know everybody is going to get ready to get any type of celebration they can get,” said Singleton.

Singleton decided to shop for some fireworks Monday afternoon at TNT Fireworks off of Stantonsburg Road.

He found what he needed.

Other shoppers might not be so lucky.

“We’ve got our $69 and our $49 sets left,” said John Cox, a fireworks salesman. “Our $150 sets have already sold out, they actually sold out within the first two days.”

John Cox helps run the stand on Stantonsburg.

Cox says they’re feeling the effects of a nationwide inventory shortage.

“Our initial inventory was lacking of those larger sets compared to last year,” said Cox.

Larger demand and a lagging supply chain are to blame for the empty spaces at tents.

“It’s a little harder, we definitely have less product than we have had in years past, so once we’re out, we’re out,” said Logan Nichols, another fireworks salesman.

Nichols has sold fireworks for the past three years at a stand off of Greenville Boulevard.

“We at least have one of everything, but usually we’d have two or three,” said Nichols.

Prices for sparklers, fountains and all types of fireworks have gone up slightly.

“The biggest thing is if you want it, come buy it while it’s here, because if you don’t, someone else probably will and then there won’t be any left,” said Nichols.

Salesman at the TNT Fireworks on Stantonsburg say they should get a new shipment of fireworks on Thursday.