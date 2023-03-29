NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven Community College will be hosting a Gospel Fest soon.

Tried By Fire, Inc. will present the event on May 13 from noon-4:30 p.m. Grammy-winning special guest Jabari Johnson will be the festival headliner. This event will be fundraising money for stable homes for women after incarceration.

“Our Gospel Fest last year was so well received that we are excited and proud to bring this major Gospel event to Craven County again and to make this an annual celebration,” said Bonita Simmons, executive director of Tried By Fire, Inc.

“Bringing my passion for the genre of Gospel music, together with my mission to create My Sister’s House in New Bern as a safe shelter for women working on reentry, is such a special opportunity and blessing for me. This will be a very professional and inspiring show that will definitely have the audience smiling and moving with the music,” she said.

Discounted tickets will be available through March 31 and are able to be purchased at their website.