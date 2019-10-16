Suspect arrested after chase ends in crash near ECSU

(WNCT) On Tuesday a string of daytime residential burglaries spanning from August 2019 came to a halt as the suspect fleeing from deputies hit a brick wall.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the series of daytime residential burglaries on August 16 when the first incident was reported in the Weeksville area of Pasquotank County.

Five residences in total in the Weeksville area were burglarized leading up to the final incident on Tuesday.

The suspect burglarized a home in the Weeksville area where the suspect was observed by witnesses.

The witnesses followed the suspect who was driving a dark-colored Honda SUV until deputies arrived to pursue the suspect.

A brief chase of the vehicle by deputies occurred leading up to the crash of the suspect vehicle into a brick wall at the intersection of Herrington and Weeksville roads on the edge of the Elizabeth City State University Campus.

The suspect, Jonathan Jermaine Peek, 29, of Elizabeth City, was arrested after the crash and linked to the series of all six residential burglaries.

Peek was charged with five counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, safecracking, two counts of felony larceny of a firearm, two counts of felony possession of a stolen firearm, and misdemeanor possession of a stolen property.

Peek was sent to the Albemarle District Jail under a $191,000 bond.