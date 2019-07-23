Suspect arrested after victim held at gunpoint during robbery

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) A suspect has been arrested after deputies said he held a man at gunpoint during a robbery.

On Monday, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joseph Paul-Bird Costa, 29, of Sea Level, in connection with a robbery reported at 387 Highway 70 Bettie.

Deputies said Costa jumped out from behind a bush and held 42-year-old William Taylor at gunpoint.

Costa is accused of firing one round from a 9mm handgun in the air, deputies said.

Deputies said that Costa is alleged to have held the victim at gunpoint while robbing him of his wallet containing an undisclosed amount of cash along with a pocket knife.

According to a release, Costa is also accused of striking the victim in the head with the butt of the gun.

Deputies reported that Costa and Taylor know each other and the event is an isolated incident.

Costa was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Costa was sent to the Carteret County Jail under a $250,000 bond.