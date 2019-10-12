Suspect arrested on ECU campus following assault

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- One suspect was arrested Friday night following an assault on ECU’s campus.

According to an ECU alert, police received a report that a woman was walking near Fletcher Residence Hall when she was grabbed on the arm and back from behind.

The suspect was reported as a 30-year-old man, wearing all black, with a towel on his head.

Following the incident, the suspect took off running toward Reade Street and 5th Street. He was later found on campus and arrested by ECU Police.

ECU encourages students to be aware of your surroundings at all times. Report any suspicious or criminal activity as soon as possible.

We will continue to update you as we learn more details on this case.