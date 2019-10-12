Suspect in 3-year-old NC girl’s abduction has been caught, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The suspect in the abduction of Ahlora Lindiment has been located, according to Greensboro police.

N’denezsia Monique Lancaster, 22, of Greensboro, was arrested. She is charged with first-degree kidnapping.

Once she is processed, police say she will be held in the Guilford County jail.

Ahlora was reported abducted at 6:33 p.m. on Wednesday near Claremont Homes Apartments in Greensboro. At 8:18 p.m. Thursday, Greensboro police received a call on the tip line that a girl, believed to be Ahlora, was at the Words of Faith Christian Center on Dillard Street.

Police said Ahlora was playing at a playground near an apartment complex and the suspect was around that playground and interacted with multiple adults and children.

“[The suspect] interacted with some adults, she interacted with multiple children in what was defined as a suspicious way,” Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott said at a Thursday afternoon news conference.

Scott said Ahlora was seen leaving the playground with the suspect.

Ahlora Lindiment was safely located on Thursday and reunited with her family. A heartwarming video posted to Facebook shows Ahlora’s stepmom welcoming home the 3-year-old.