Man indicted on ammunition charge after shooting NCSHP trooper

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) A Wilson man has been indicted on ammunition charges after shooting a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper, U.S. Attorney said.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, announces that a federal grand jury in Raleigh has returned an indictment charging John David Jones, 37, of Wilson, with possession of ammunition as a convicted felon.

As alleged in open court during Jones’ detention hearing on Wednesday.

On January 14 North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper Daniel Harrell conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Jones was driving.

The defendant fled during the initial stop, firing several rounds into the windshield of Trooper Harrell’s vehicle, striking Trooper Harrell in the face.

Jones then fled the scene.

Investigators recovered shell casings from the scene of the shooting, and the defendant’s DNA was found on a recovered shell casing.

At the detention hearing, it was determined that Jones would remain in custody until the disposition of the charges against him.

If convicted, Jones would face a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and a term of up to three years supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

The charges and allegations contained in the indictment are merely accusations.

The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

The case is part of the Take-Back North Carolina Initiative of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

PREVIOUS:

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) The man accused of shooting a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper on Monday evening is now facing attempted murder charges, according to Wilson Police Department arrest records.

Trooper Daniel C. Harrell, a five-year veteran assigned to Wilson County, was shot in the face and neck during a traffic stop. He was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

John David Jones, 36, was previously charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault on a law enforcement officer, assault on a female, possession of stolen motor vehicle, breaking or entering, and larceny after breaking/entering after he was arrested Tuesday morning following a search.

New charges filed on Thursday show that he is now facing 12 total charges including two attempted first-degree murder charges in connection with Monday’s incident.

An arrest warrant released Tuesday said at the time of the incident “there was gross impairment of the defendant’s faculties while driving due to consumption of an impairing substance.”

The warrant also said Jones’ driver’s license had been revoked.

Jones was the third person taken into custody. Officers apprehended him just after midnight Tuesday morning. Officials said he was found in woods off of Cattail Road near Weaver Road.

Two others had been taken into custody prior to Jones. William Allen Boswell, 40, and Bryan Jeffrey Mullins, 25, are both charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. They are each being held on a $15,000 secure bond.

Harrell is a third-generation trooper and was sworn in on May 30, 2014. He was released from the hospital on Wednesday.