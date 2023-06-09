SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The streets of Swansboro will be bustling this Saturday as the Arts By the Sea Festival brings artists, local musicians and dancers to the area.

All of the items sold at the festival are handcrafted by artists chosen as vendors. Arts by the Sea is also bringing a variety of musical acts and dancers to the festival as entertainment. Swansboro Parks and Recreation Coordinator Anna Stanley said those aspects make this festival special.

“Supporting the community and coming out and watching the local performers. Then, of course, just all of the unique vendors that we have,” said Stanley.

Watch the video above for more. The Swansboro Festivals Facebook page also has more information on the event.