Swansboro police: Charges made at local Wendy’s result of system failure

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Police said that charges made at a local Wendy’s were not the result of a scam.
The Swansboro Police Department said they received multiple calls about charges that were made at a local Wendy’s on Thursday.
According to police, the charges were not the result of a scam.
The corporation had installed a new credit card reader system in April.
The system failed to transmit the scanned cards, police said.
If you have any questions or were incorrectly charged contact Wendy’s Customer Service number at 1-888-624-8140.