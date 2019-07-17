Swimming advisory issued for Colington Harbour area in Kill Devil Hills

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A swimming advisory has been issued in Dare County after state recreational water quality officials found water bacteria levels above EPA’s standards.

The advisory is for Colington Harbour swimming beach at the end of Colington Drive in Kill Devil Hills.

Water samples taken on Monday indicated a monthly average bacteria level of 42 enterococci per 100 milliliters of water which exceeds the state and federal standards of 35 enterococci per 100 milliliters from five samples within a 30 day period.

Enterococci are found in the intestines of warm-blooded animals. While it is not know to cause illness, reports say that enterococci indicates the presence of other disease-causing organisms.

People swimming in these bacteria levels have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness or skin infections.

Officials has said that this swimming advisory is a not reason to close the beach, nor does it affects the entire Kill Devil Hills area. It only pertains to water within 200 feet of the sign.