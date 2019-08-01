System pressure advisory for Beaufort Co. due to emergency water lines repair

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) Officials said that selected water consumers of Beaufort County Northside in District IV are experiencing outages and periods of low pressure in the distribution system as a result of emergency water line repairs on Thursday until 11 p.m.

The outage will affect Beaufort County Water costumers on Old Pamlico Beach Road West from 574 Old Pamlico Beach Road West to the end of the road and all costumers on Radcliff Lane, Moores Landing Road, Rolls Boulevard, Boss Hog Lane, Corey Avenue, Charles Street, Carolina Avenue and Chambers Point Road.

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

The Water System advises that when water is restored consumers boil all water used for human consumption.

Officials said that cloudiness or discoloration may also appear in the water when it’s restored.

The changes should only be temporary and should clear after a short period of time.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.