System pressure advisory for James City area due to water main line break

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials said that Craven County water system customers in the James City area are experiencing periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system due to a water main line break at the Elder and Old Cherry Point Road horizontal boring site.

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

When water service is restored, consumers are advised to boil all water for human consumption or use bottled water.

Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

The advisory remains in effect until further notice.

Water consumers are urged to conserve water whenever possible.

Report any leaks or water system problems to the Craven County Water Department at 252-636-6615.