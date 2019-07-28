Two taco seasonings sold across US recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two taco seasoning products sold in North Carolina and several others states are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

Williams Foods LLC has initiated a voluntary and precautionary recall of the following two items listed on their website:

The products were sold at select grocery stores in several states, including North Carolina. Other states that carried the products are AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, ND, NE, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, WY and Washington, DC.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the items contain cumin spice involved in a recall initiated by a supplier called Mincing Spice Co. Mincing recalled a specific lot of cumin after a customer tested a sample and found it was potentially contaminated with salmonella.

Williams Foods LLC recalled its products out of precaution in response to the Mincing recall. Company officials from Williams say there have been no complaints or reported cases of illness in connection with the products.

If you purchased a product with one of the affected “Best By” dates, you should not consume the product. You can throw it away or return it for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can call 1-800-847-5608 or email customerservice@chg.com.