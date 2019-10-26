Tarboro issues boil water advisory

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT)- Due to a major leak in the system on Friday, the town of Tarboro has issued a boil water advisory.

According the town’s Facebook page, water consumers may experience periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system.

Low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Therefore, the Division of Water Resources advises that when water is restored consumers boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.

Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water. It is ok to utilize water for showering.

This office is strongly urging the water consumers to conserve water whenever possible. This advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.