TBI: 2-day search for Summer Wells ends with ‘no significant developments’

BEECH CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) — A two-day search for missing Hawkins County 5-year-old Summer Wells in the Beech Creek area resulted in “no significant developments,” according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI said crews will not return to the area on Thursday.

Summer Wells was reported missing from her rural home on Ben Hill Road nearly six months ago.

Crews from across the region are back in Beech Creek today for day 2 of the second official large scale search for Summer Wells who was reported missing in the area June 15.@WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/9lSfkdp2QU — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) December 1, 2021

Dense thickets and foliage hindered the initial search efforts earlier in the summer as crews both state and nationwide rushed to the area to find the missing girl who hasn’t been seen since June 15.

Crews covered about 350 acres of land over the past two days, TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart told News Channel 11.

Wednesday morning, crews from as far away as Jefferson and Grainger counties accompanied the FBI, Tennessee Highway Patrol, TBI, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and numerous rescue squads from across the region to probe the area.

Other assisting agencies include the following:

Tennessee State Parks

TWRA

Greene County Sheriff’s Office, including the department’s cadaver K9 officer

Carter County Sheriff’s Office

Kingsport Police Department

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office

White Pine Police Department

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

Hawkins County Rescue Squad

Hawkins County EMS

A dive team from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office assisted in searching a pond.

The TBI announced Tuesday that it had received 1,500 tips regarding Summer’s disappearance — all of which have led to no solid leads in the case.

Beech Creek residents are urged to remain vigilant; investigators request that community members check trail or surveillance cameras for any possible traces of Summer.

Anyone with information should direct tips to 1-800-TBI-FIND.