Teacher charged with sexual misconduct involving student

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina middle school teacher has been charged with sexual misconduct involving a student.

Authorities say 32-year-old Carly Erin Kaczmarek of Belew Creek was arrested Friday.

She is charged with engaging in a sex act with a male student at Walkertown Middle School and taking indecent liberties with him. The felony charges involve an alleged off-campus encounter in November 2019.

Kaczmarek was in custody Friday with bond set at $50,000. She is scheduled to appear in court March 26.

The Forsyth County sheriff’s office says more charges will be filed in the case.

Kaczmarek has been fired. School system officials say she already had been suspended pending an investigation for a separate, unrelated matter.

