Tech Fest helps integrate technology into the classroom

Tech Fest has teachers hitting the classrooms to learn about new technologies and how to integrate them into their classrooms.

Tech Fest is a regional conference that brings teachers and vendors together to train for the upcoming school year.

Technology continues to change, so teachers are learning modern tools to help students maximize their potential.

Technology transforms the learning experience for students by enhancing interaction with their classmates, developing their digital citizenship skills and the ability to access the most up to date information quicker.

This is the conference’s 14th year and was held at South Central High School in Pitt County.

A little over 500 teachers attended today.

Roughly 250 teachers will attend tomorrow’s conference.

For more information check out Tech Fest.