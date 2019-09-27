Teen arrested for stealing 2 vehicles, burning them

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A teen has been arrested after deputies said he stole two vehicles and burned them.

On September 22, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to Royal Court in Jacksonville for a report of a stolen vehicle.

Deputies said that vehicle had been stolen from the Handy Mart at U.S. 17 and Dawson Cabin Road and was later found burned on Bailey Drive.

On September 23, a second victim called deputies to report his vehicle was stolen which was located on Dawson Cabin Road and it was also burned.

An investigation led to the arrest of Fernando Jason Hand, 19, of Jacksonville.

Hand was charged with two counts felony larceny of a motor vehicle and two counts felony of arson of personal property.

He was sent to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $30,000 bond.