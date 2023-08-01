LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — At 17-years-old, Dylan Ott isn’t an average high school student.

The varsity soccer player, who is enrolled at the Academies of Loudoun, is also scoring points off the field.

After learning about the importance of internships, and talking to friends, he wanted to solve a problem for his peers.

“If I’m a I’m high schooler and I want to make a passion project, but I have no clue where to start, what can I do?” he said.

His answer, is his company, Nivaro, which he launched earlier this year.

“So we teach you how to code, what you should be doing,” Ott said.

In September, Ott and his team will offer a free eight-week program to high school students interested in making “artificial intelligence applications.”

“If you have an idea and you want to turn it into a real project, you just go to our website, sign up to our program,” Ott said.

Click here to sign up.