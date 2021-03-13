Teen charged in connection with shooting death of NC mom who was driving her twins

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Detectives have charged a 16-year-old teen with shooting into an occupied car in connection with the death of a Lumberton mom who was driving her twins.

Lumberton police said they took the teen into custody at around 1 p.m. on Friday. Additional charges are expected, police said.

Brittany Hunt, 23, died Monday afternoon when she was shot while driving a car with two children in it on Meadow View Road near Linkhaw Road at about 2:30 p.m., according to police. The shooting caused Hunt to lose control of the car and she crashed into a canal.

Hunt was taken to UNC Health Southeastern where she was pronounced dead, according to police. Also in the car was a 20-year-old male and Brittany Hunt’s two 5-year-old children.

The passenger and two small children suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Hunt was deceased from a gun shot wound when officers arrived at the scene, according to the report

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

The juvenile will be placed in secure custody pending court.