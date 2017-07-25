Second suspect pleads guilty to murder in fatal shooting of Onslow Co. deputy in 2017

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Caitlyn Ridgeway has pleaded guilty to murder and robbery charges in the fatal shooting of an Onslow County Sheriff’s deputy in Jacksonville in 2017, District Attorney said.

According to District Attorney Ernie Lee, Ridgeway pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in Onslow Superior Court.

She received a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 25 years in prison for second-degree murder and a minimum of five years and a maximum of seven years for robbery with the sentences to run consecutively.

PREVIOUS:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A suspect has pled guilty to murder and robbery charges in the fatal shooting of an Onslow County Sheriff’s deputy in Jacksonville in 2017.

Thursday in Onslow County Superior Court, William “Will” James Welch Jr. pled guilty to a charge of Second Degree Murder and a charge of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

Investigators say, on July 6, 2017, Welch Jr. shot William Joseph Clifton, an Onslow County Sheriff’s deputy, at Woodlands Park in Jacksonville, near the JASA Soccer Fields.

Welch told detectives he saw Clifton at the park, hugging and kissing Caitlyn Ridgeway, who was in a relationship with Clifton.

Welch attacked Clifton and took his gun, a Glock 21 .45 Caliber Pistol ACP.

Welch said he turned Clifton over, took his wallet, and proceeded to strike the victim with the gun.

An autopsy later determined Clifton had been shot five times and that he was fatally wounded by a gunshot that entered the left side of his body, went through his heart, and severed his aorta.

That projectile was recovered and was consistent with a round from a Glock 21 .45 Caliber Pistol ACP.

Judgment and sentencing for Welch have been continued until the disposition of the case involving any co-defendant, and Welch remains in custody.

Welch’s co-conspirator, Caitlyn Ridgeway, was also charged with murder in this case.

PREVIOUS:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — 18-year-old Caitlyn Ridgeway spoke softly in front of the Onslow County judge Wednesday morning for her first court appearance.

Ridgeway, from Jacksonville, was arrested late Tuesday afternoon and charged with murder in the death of former Onslow County deputy William Joseph Clifton.

The body of Clifton, 48, of Richlands, was found at 6:30 a.m.on Friday, July 7. in Woodlands Park.

He died from multiple gunshot wounds and blunt force trauma to the head.

One week later, Will James Welch, Jr., 18, of Jacksonville was charged with an open count of murder in connection with the incident. He is being held without bail.

Ridgeway and Welch were the last students at Jacksonville High school in April of this year.

Clifton was a school resource officer at Southwest High School.

According to court documents, Ridgeway sought protection from Clifton last year.

The documents state Ridgeway and Clifton were in a relationship and he sent her pictures of guns and pills, threatened her and came to her job.

He also tied her to a bed twice, according to the documents.

The February 2016 order said Clifton must stay away from Ridgeway and her family for one year.

The order also states Clifton contacted the teen after being told not to while an internal investigation was ongoing in the Sheriff’s Department.

Clifton resigned from the Sheriff’s Office at the time of the protective order.

Neighbors who live in the area near Ridgeway’s former home say she was quiet, and they didn’t see her out and about too often.

Ridgeway’s next court date is August 16 and Welch’s court date is August 7.

Both are being held under no bond, and Ridgeway will have a court-appointed attorney.

“Jacksonville Police Detectives and NCIS Carolinas Field Office Special Agents have worked this joint investigation together since the morning of Friday, July 7 and conferred regularly with the Onslow County District Attorney’s Office” said Captain Ashley Weaver, JPD Investigative Services Supervisor. “We do not anticipate additional arrests. The investigation is open and we are unable to release additional information at this time.”