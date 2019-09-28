Teen critically injured in shooting at party in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say a 19-year-old was injured in a shooting at the Saddletree Community Center located on Mount Olive Church Road after midnight.

Deputies responded to the community center around 12:30 a.m. and located the victim suffering a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Authorities say the shooting was the result of a fight that broke out between two groups who were attending a party at the community center.

Sheriff Wilkins is encouraging anyone who was involved in the shooting to come forward now and that investigators will be pursuing criminal charges on anyone who was involved in the altercations that led to the vicitm’s injuries.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigation Divisions are investigation the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.