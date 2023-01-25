RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is in the hospital after being found unresponsive by alcohol law enforcement officers in Julian during a party on Saturday, according to an NC ALE news release.

ALE special agents joined by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at a home on Burrow Road in Julian.

People at the party ranged in age from 11 years old to 23 years old. During the search, three handguns and marijuana were found.

ALE special agents found an unresponsive teen girl in the woods near the home. She was treated by EMS and taken to the hospital.

The host of the party, Angel Peeler, 18, was arrested and charged with underage possession of alcoholic beverages and aid and abet underage person(s) in the possession and consumption of alcoholic beverages, the release says.