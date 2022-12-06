CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clayton officials Tuesday evening released details about a deadly shooting and 100 mph car chase from nearly 24 hours earlier.

The shooting was originally reported as a shots fired call just after 8:20 p.m. at 20 Pine Hall Drive in the clubhouse parking lot at the Pines at Glen Laurel Apartment complex, Clayton officials said in a news release Tuesday night.

When police arrived they found the victim, Jayden Shamar Jones, 16, of Clayton. Jayden died at the scene from gunshot wounds he suffered while in the parking lot, the news release said.

Officials said Jayden and two suspects were in “an altercation” before shots were fired.

One witness told CBS 17 that she heard at least 12 gunshots.

Photos from Clayton officials

“…there were about 15 or 16 shots. I thought some people were messing around. I didn’t realize it was gunshots. Then I came out with my son, and we saw the young man on the ground,” the woman said.

Two suspects “fired multiple shots at the victim before fleeing the area,” the news release said.

When police were initially called, witnesses reported two or three suspects fled the area in a white car, possibly a Mitsubishi Lancer, officers said.

As police were responding to the scene, they spotted the car traveling at a “high rate of speed” along N.C. 42 East, the news release said.

A Clayton officer turned around and tried catching up to the white car.

Other Clayton officers spotted the car while they were directing traffic for an unrelated fire along U.S 70 Business. Those officers saw the car turn onto U.S. 70.

“Officers initiated a pursuit and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle as it traveled on U.S. 70 and Main Street at times in excess of 100 miles per hour,” the news release said.

Clayton officers lost sight of the car near the Wake County line on Old U.S. 70/Garner Road.

Clayton officials released two photos of the car on Tuesday evening.

Police said anyone with information about the incident should contact Clayton Police at 919-553-4611.