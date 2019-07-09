Teen Safety Summit provides safety tools for teens

The Pitt County Chapter of SADD hosted a Teen Safety Summit to bring awareness to many topics harmful to teens.

Dangerous situations can happen anywhere and this summit gives teens the tools they need to protect themselves.

The Teen Summit touched on topics like ocean safety, teen driving, and internet safety.

Speakers included the Pitt County Sheriffs Office, Vidant Medical Center, and other safety organizations.

John Merical spoke to bring awareness to rip currents in hopes of saving a life.

His daughter, Paige Merical, was caught in a rip current and died earlier this year.

Although children face challenges parents can’t control, many organizations step in to teach through summits like this one.

For more information check out Pitt County Chapter of Students Against Destructive Decisions.