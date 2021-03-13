Teen shoots, kills another teen near Clayton, sheriff’s office says

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN)– A teen was shot and killed by another teen near Clayton, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at a house on Breland Drive near Cleveland High School.

Deputies said a 16-year-old was shot to death and another 16-year-old, who lived at the house, was detained.

Some neighbors say they were surprised because it’s usually a quiet community.

“I woke up to the flashing lights coming through the window and, you know, I just took a peak out there and saw a couple police cars and stuff. I didn’t even hear anything go on,” said Stephen Whiter, who lives nearby.

Investigators later secured a juvenile petition and secure custody order on the 16-year-old for murder.

The homicide remains under investigation.