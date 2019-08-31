Teen shot while riding bike in Newport News, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A teenage boy was reportedly shot while riding his bike in the area of 32nd Street and Wickham Avenue in Newport News, Virginia on Friday.

Newport News Police say it happened around 5 p.m.

A family member drove the boy to Briarfield Road and Jefferson Avenue before medics were called. Police say the boy was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Originally, police said the boy had life-threatening injuries, but he is in stable condition and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.