Teen taken to hospital after shooting in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries following a shooting in Winston-Salem on Friday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Officers with the Winston Salem Police Department responded to 3890 Old Vineyard Road when they were told about a gun being fired.

When they arrived, the officers found the victim who said that he got into an argument with the two suspects.

One or both of the suspects pulled out a gun and began firing at the victim.

The victim ran from the scene and then discovered that he had been grazed in the upper chest.

He was treated at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital for injuries which were minor and non-life threatening.

During the course of the discharging firearms, several vehicles and apartments were hit.

No one was injured other than the victim, police say.

This shooting does not appear to be random as it appears that the involved parties know each other.

Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this crime contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.