Teenager turns foreclosed home into Youth Neighborhood Hub

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) –

Chris Suggs is the president and founder of Kinston Teens, an organization working to bring a voice to youth in the Kinston-Lenoir county area.

The organization purchased the $1,000 dollar foreclosed home in 2017.

Since then, Kinston Teens and volunteers have been working to create a safe space for young people in the area, like a community center.



Pictures of the house when it was being renovated.

It will be youth-led and neighborhood focused.

Called the Neighborhood Hub, it will also be a place that offers services and programs that help young people with mentoring opportunities, jobs, and volunteering.

The goal is to bring increased awareness to the crime in the Kinston-Lenoir County area, and to help put a stop to it.

Kinston Teen founder and owner of the Neighborhood Hub home Chris Suggs standing in front of the house.

Through donations and fundraisers, the goal is to finally have the Hub finished by this year.

Click here to donate.