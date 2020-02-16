Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Teenager turns foreclosed home into Youth Neighborhood Hub

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) –

Chris Suggs is the president and founder of Kinston Teens, an organization working to bring a voice to youth in the Kinston-Lenoir county area.

The organization purchased the $1,000 dollar foreclosed home in 2017.

Since then, Kinston Teens and volunteers have been working to create a safe space for young people in the area, like a community center.

Pictures of the house when it was being renovated.

It will be youth-led and neighborhood focused.

Called the Neighborhood Hub, it will also be a place that offers services and programs that help young people with mentoring opportunities, jobs, and volunteering.

The goal is to bring increased awareness to the crime in the Kinston-Lenoir County area, and to help put a stop to it.

Kinston Teen founder and owner of the Neighborhood Hub home Chris Suggs standing in front of the house.

Through donations and fundraisers, the goal is to finally have the Hub finished by this year.

Click here to donate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV