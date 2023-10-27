CHARLOTTE, N.C. OCTOBER 27th, 2023 — Halloween is just days away and little superheroes, cartoon and television characters will soon be out in their neighborhoods for trick or treat fun! The American Red Cross has tips parents can follow to help keep the kids safe while enjoying the festivities.

Trick-or-treaters need to see and be seen. Use face makeup instead of masks which can make seeing difficult. Give trick-or-treaters a flashlight to light their way. Add reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags. If possible, have everyone wear light-colored clothing.

Use flame-resistant costumes.

When choosing costumes, stay away from long trailing fabric.

Make sure adults know where the kids are going. A parent or responsible adult should accompany young children door-to-door.

Be cautious around animals, especially dogs.

Walk, don’t run.

Only visit homes that have a porch light on. Accept treats at the door and never go inside.

Walk only on sidewalks, not in the street. If there are no sidewalks, walk at the edge of the roadway, facing traffic. Look both ways before crossing the street, and cross only at the corner. Don’t cross between parked cars, and don’t cut across yards or use alleys.

Drivers — use extra caution as youngsters may forget to look both ways before crossing.

A grown-up should check all goodies before eating. Make sure to remove loose candy, open packages and remove any choking hazards. Discard any items with brand names that you are not familiar with.

If you are planning to welcome trick-or-treaters to your home, follow these safety steps:

Light the area well so young visitors can see.

Sweep leaves from your sidewalks and steps. Clear your porch or front yard of obstacles someone could trip over.

Download the free American Red Cross First Aid app for instant access to first aid advice for common emergencies. Simple step-by-step tips and videos make learning easy and engaging. Select English or Spanish language with a button within the application. Find all of the Red Cross apps in smartphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.