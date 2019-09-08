Tetanus shots being offered to those recovering from Dorian

The Dare County Department of Health & Human Services is providing guidance about tetanus vaccination for those who are involved in Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts or have been exposed to flood waters.

Those with minor wounds should receive a tetanus booster if it has been more than 10 years since their last booster or if they cannot remember when they received their last booster.

If there is a larger wound or dirty wound present, those injured should seek medical attention and receive a tetanus booster if it has been more than 5 years since the last vaccination.

Tetanus vaccinations will be available on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Hatteras Village Fire Department and from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services’ Frisco Campus.

Other Dare County residents can get vaccines at the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services’ Public Health Division Campus in Manteo and most other local healthcare providers. For more information, please call Dare County Department of Health & Human Services at 252.475.5003.