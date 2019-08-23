The Biscuit & The Bean Café owner’s recipe wins national award

Laura Smith, co-owner of the “Biscuit and the Bean”, in Winterville, is the 2019 southeast region winner of General Mills’ “Neighborhood to Nation” recipe contest.

The main criteria for the event was to include a General Mills product within your recipe.

Laura chose to use General Mills’ “Super Moist Yellow Cake Mix”…to create the cookie-like crust of her original “Smith’s Pear Tart”.

Laura was a late entry into the competition. Submitting her recipe with only five hours left until the deadline.

By winning the competition Laura received $5,000 dollars from General Mills and an additional $1,000 dollars for charity.

She chose to donate to Timbo’s Tower.

Laura stated that “Timothy Oakley who died in a car accident, his mother created Timbo’s Tower and she’s a customer of ours.

So we thought, what better way to give back than to donate something that’s going to stay right here in the community.

Plus it’s great for our Fire Department as well because it will be bringing a training tower here.”

By winning the southeast region recipe Laura will be entered for the National Selection which will take place later this month.

But in the meantime, she recommends guest to try out her award-winning recipe.