The EPA announces pollution prevention grant opportunity

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The EPA is providing money to help businesses reduce the pollution they make.

Federal technical assistance grants are aimed at informing and training universities and private companies.

A main focus for the EPA’s P2 grant program is to share the best ways to fight pollution.

The EPA spends a lot of time and money cleaning up pollution at sites around the country, but this program is aimed at preventing the pollution in the first place.

Alexandra Dunn is the Assistant Administrator for the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention, U.S. EPA.

She explains how these grants work, “it has so many benefits, not only to protecting public health in the environment but it encourages businesses to share best practices and work together.

She adds, “typically these grants put together manuals, tool kits, and other resources that could be used not just by one company but by lots of entities in a particular industrial sector.”

This grant program is focused on key industries like companies that make and process foods and beverages, that’s because they often require a lot of resources, like energy.

“what they really do is they put together proposals to work with local businesses to help reduce pollution so these projects could be focused on water conservation, it could be focused on energy conservation it could be focused on waste reduction in manufacturing,” says Dunn.

The federal grants will help state and local agencies, so here in North Carolina, that means the Department of Environmental Quality.

“with NCDEQ we use the grant to help fund a program called environmental stewardship initiative the program has been around since 2002,” says Marcia Allocco, the Environmental Assistant Section Chief within the Division of Environmental Assistance and Customer Service within the Department of Environmental Quality.

The DEQ would then work with private companies to document their efforts to prevent pollution.

“They set up environmental goals and they report to us on them so they can use the program to report on energy goals, water goals, solid waste goals, and we provide opportunities for them to network together,” says Allocco.

Those methods are then shared with other businesses.

ECU professor Tarek Abdel-Salam says the P2 grants have already paid for ECU students to help wineries and breweries.

“Simply we just audit each facility and provide a technical report that has two components one is energy accommodations and how to reduce the energy on water so it’s energy and water the second report is about lean practices so how to improve the production process,” he explains.

The EPA just issued the call for applications last week.

In addition to the DEQ other groups that can apply include local governments, public universities and tribal groups.

Additional information is available on www.grants.gov under Funding Opportunity Announcement EPA-HQ-OPPT-2020-001.