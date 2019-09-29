The first Wegmans grocery store in N.C. is open in Raleigh, traffic delays expected

Raleigh, NC (WNCN) – The wait is now over. The first Wegmans grocery store in North Carolina is open in Raleigh.

The opening happened Sunday morning around 7. Shoppers packed the Midtown East shopping center off Wake Towne Drive Sunday morning.

Before the sun came up, a line was seen wrapped around the building.

Law enforcement remind drivers that the Wake Forest Road Corridor will be slow moving for the next few days as people check out the new store.

A team of off-duty police officers are also on scene assisting with traffic flow.

According to message boards across the area, delays are expected at least through Wednesday, Oct. 1.