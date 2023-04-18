SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A home realtors describe as the most expensive property in South Carolina hit the market recently.

Located in the Five Forks area, Circle Creek Estate is a 16,390-square-foot home with six fully furnished bedrooms, seven bathrooms, four powder rooms, a win cellar, theater, steam shower, fully furnished gym, a wet bar, hot tub and infinity pool and a motorcourt with two car garage.

The home sits on 54 acres of land with two ponds, a 12-stall barn, covered arena, dressage area, a vineyard and multiple riding trails.

The cost: a cool $22 million.

“Circle Creek Farm is the definition of a trophy property. This is like buying a Warhol, a Picasso, a Chagall. It is a true masterpiece,” reads a website showcasing the property.

The house was built in 2013 to resemble an English manor.

The den features 25-foot ceilings made using reclaimed beams from Clifton Mill, and the 12-stall horse barn, was constructed using reclaimed timbers from a mill along with an old barn.