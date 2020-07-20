The Safe Surrender Law protecting infants from harm

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In just the last week, two babies have been found abandoned here in the East.

One was found inside a dumpster in Wilmington, with another located on a porch in New Bern.

Incidences like this are why local law enforcement is reminding people about a law that will protect them if they feel they’re unable to take care of their newly born child.

The North Carolina Safe Surrender Law gives these parents legal options when handing over their child, avoiding arrest.

The law allows parents to do so without providing any personal information, aiming to protect the newborns from either abuse or abandonment.

“You can find a way out, and still provide for that child. We want to help you without you getting in trouble,” said Pitt Co. Sheriff’s Department PIO Lee Darnell.

If you do find yourself in a position where you cannot take care of your newly born baby, you can legally drop them off at these locations.